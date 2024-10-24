Ancient Songkhla fort lit up to attract tourism, UNESCO listing

An ancient fort in Songkhla’s district of Singha Nakhon is now brightly lit every night to not just attract tourists, but also to bid for its listing as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Panombutr Chantharachote, director-general of the Fine Arts Department, said the department’s Songkhla office took steps to illuminate Fort No 9, which was built when the site was part of the ancient Sultanate of Singora.

He said the lights were turned on every night from 6 to 10pm in a bid to promote historical tourism in the southern town, as well as to promote the ancient area as a World Heritage Site.