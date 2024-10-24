Ancient Songkhla fort lit up to attract tourism, UNESCO listing

An ancient fort in Songkhla’s district of Singha Nakhon is now brightly lit every night to not just attract tourists, but also to bid for its listing as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Panombutr Chantharachote, director-general of the Fine Arts Department, said the department’s Songkhla office took steps to illuminate Fort No 9, which was built when the site was part of the ancient Sultanate of Singora.
He said the lights were turned on every night from 6 to 10pm in a bid to promote historical tourism in the southern town, as well as to promote the ancient area as a World Heritage Site.
The operation of illuminating the ancient fort is sponsored by PTT Exploration and Production Plc, Panombutr said.
The Sultanate of Singora was a fortified port city in the South of Thailand in what is now the modern city of Songkhla. Established in the 17th century, the sultanate played a significant role in the region’s trade and diplomacy.
In 1680, after decades of conflict, the city was destroyed and abandoned. All that remains are forts, city walls, a Dutch cemetery and the tomb of Sultan Sulaiman Shah.
On March 6, the Thailand National World Heritage Committee resolved to propose that ancient communities around the Songkhla Lake that date back to the sultanate be added to the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
Fort No 9 was added to the Fine Arts Department’s list of historical sites on September 17, 1992. It is located on Highway No 408, between the sub-districts of Hua Khao and Sathing Mor. The ancient area in Songkhla covers 2,460 rai (393.6 hectares).
The Fine Arts Department said the ancient town was designed in a square formation, with moats, walls and forts on the north, east and west of the town, while its south was protected by two mountains.
Fort No 9, built of stone, stands at the foot of the Khao Noi mountain in the southwest corner of the ancient sultanate.
Panombutr said the Fine Arts Department will gradually light up other ancient sites in Songkhla to promote tourism.