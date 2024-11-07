Pattaya set to dazzle with International Fireworks Festival 2024

The two-day event, scheduled for November 29-30, will feature breathtaking fireworks from five countries: Germany, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Serbia and the United Kingdom.

Over 15,000 fireworks will illuminate the 2.7-kilometre stretch of Pattaya Beach, creating a mesmerising display of light, colour, and sound. The festival will also feature live music performances by renowned artists.

To accommodate the influx of visitors, local authorities have implemented traffic restrictions. Several roads in the area, including Pattaya Beach Road, Central Pattaya Road, and South Pattaya Road, will be closed from 5pm to midnight. Parking will also be restricted in the area.

To facilitate smooth traffic flow, Pattaya will adjust its bus routes. Specific details on the revised routes can be obtained from local authorities or through the official tourism channels.

Recommended parking areas

For those planning to attend the festival, here are some recommended parking areas:

Lotus North Pattaya; Lotus Thepprasit, Pattaya City; Mike Shopping Mall; Terminal 21 Pattaya; Royal Gardenl; Central Marina; Wat Chai Mongkol; Big C Extra Central Pattaya; Big C South Pattaya; Pattaya City School 8; Central Festival Pattaya Beach; Bali Hai Port Parking Building; Blue Courtyard of Bali Hai Pier.



