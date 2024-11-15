Don your Stetson: Saraburi gets ready to host cowboy festival

Travellers are invited to experience a unique blend of Thai culture and the Wild West at the upcoming Cowboy Meat & Milk Festival taking place in Saraburi from November 27 to December 1.

Bancha Chaowarin, the provincial governor, emphasised the event’s goal to revive Saraburi’s legendary past and stimulate economic growth. The Cowboy City Activity will offer visitors a chance to immerse themselves in a cowboy-themed experience.

The Saraburi Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports is organising the festival to promote identity tourism and attract more visitors to the province. By encouraging overnight stays and increased spending, the event aims to benefit local businesses and communities.

The festival will feature a variety of attractions, including:

Local shops and community enterprises

Meat and dairy product vendors

Food trucks and street food stalls

Cowboy-themed products, such as leather goods

Live music performances by local and national artists, including Paradox, Khun Dong, and Hammer

The Cowboy Meat & Milk Festival will be held at the Cowboy City Activity Ground of Sunflower Field, PTT Gas Station, Muak Lek District, Saraburi Province.



