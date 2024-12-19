‘33 Curve Road’, a new attraction in Tak

A new tourist attraction has emerged in Mae Sot district of Tak province that allows tourists to enjoy a panoramic view of their surroundings from a winding mountain road that resembles the number 33.

The 33 Curve Road is part of the Ban Mae Kon Ken Road in Maha Wan subdistrict, and is potentially a new check-in point for tourists visiting Tak, a province on Thailand’s western border, the Department of Highways said on Wednesday.

Driving along the 33 Curve Road, motorists will be treated to panoramic views of mountains and forests on two sides, divided by the road that curves back and forth several times until it looks like a double three.

The views are especially sublime during the cold season when mountain dew makes the grass look greener and the weather is comfortably cool, the department said.

On a clear day, tourists can see the forest on the Myanmar side of the border, it added.

Getting to the 33 Curve Road from downtown Mae Sot is easy. Motorists should take Highway No 12, passing King Taksin the Great Circle into Highway No. 1090 towards Phop Phra district. Before reaching the Huai Mae Paen PTT station, take a right into the turn-off for Ban Mae Kon Ken village. Follow the road for about10 kilometres to reach the destination.

Motorists can leave their cars in the parking area at the top of the slope of the 33 Curve Road to fully appreciate the view, the department said.

For more information or enquiries about routes, contact the Department of Highways hotline at 1586.