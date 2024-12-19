37 free tent camping sites opened for New Year Festival

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2024

Department of Highways aims to enhance tourism through week-long initiative

 

 

In a bid to enhance domestic tourism and support the local economy, the Department of Highways has announced the opening of 37 free tent camping points across the country for the upcoming New Year celebrations, from December 27 to January 2, 2025. 

 

The director-general of the Department of Highways, Apirat Chaiyawongnoi, said that this initiative aligns with the government's "Transportation for Thailand's Opportunities" policy, aimed at improving transportation infrastructure. 

 

The camping sites are located across the nation – 21 in the North, 7 in the Northeast, 3 in the West, and 6 in the Central Region – all equipped with basic amenities such as 24-hour toilet facilities and drinking water.

 

 

 

Notable locations include:

  • Chiang Mai province (3 sites):

- Chom Thong Highway, Km 30+450
- Mae Taeng Highway, Km 14+584
- Chiang Dao Highway, Km 84+215

 

  • Mae Hong Son province (1 site):

- Mae Hong Son Highway, Km 197+907

 

  • Lampang province (4 sites):

- Chae Hom Highway, Km 52+500
- Northern Junction Highway, Km 481+500
- Sop Plab Highway, Km 650+700
- Mae Phrik Highway, Km 589+500

 

  • Phayao province (1 site):

- Pha Chang Noi Highway, Km 82+000

 

  • Tak province (4 sites):

- Mae Salid Highway, Km 560+449
- Tha Song Yang Highway, Km 115+550
- Kirirat Highway, Km 88+050
- Um Phang Highway, various locations

 

  • Loei province (3 sites):

- Phu Kradung Highway, Km 266+737
- Pak Chom Highway, Km 148+350
- Phu Ruea Highway, Km 376+834

 

  • Ubon Ratchathani province (1 site):

- Khong Chiam Highway, Km 0+925

 

  • Two sites in Uthai Thani province:

- Ban Rai Highway, Km 5+006
- Road Maintenance Centre, Km 24+200

 

 

 

Members of the public are encouraged to reserve their spots in advance via the department's website or by contacting local highway offices. 

 

 

The department has urged travellers to adhere to traffic rules and maintain environmental awareness for a safe and enjoyable experience. 

 

