37 free tent camping sites opened for New Year Festival

In a bid to enhance domestic tourism and support the local economy, the Department of Highways has announced the opening of 37 free tent camping points across the country for the upcoming New Year celebrations, from December 27 to January 2, 2025.
The director-general of the Department of Highways, Apirat Chaiyawongnoi, said that this initiative aligns with the government's "Transportation for Thailand's Opportunities" policy, aimed at improving transportation infrastructure.
The camping sites are located across the nation – 21 in the North, 7 in the Northeast, 3 in the West, and 6 in the Central Region – all equipped with basic amenities such as 24-hour toilet facilities and drinking water.
Notable locations include:
- Chom Thong Highway, Km 30+450
- Mae Taeng Highway, Km 14+584
- Chiang Dao Highway, Km 84+215
- Mae Hong Son Highway, Km 197+907
- Chae Hom Highway, Km 52+500
- Northern Junction Highway, Km 481+500
- Sop Plab Highway, Km 650+700
- Mae Phrik Highway, Km 589+500
- Pha Chang Noi Highway, Km 82+000
- Mae Salid Highway, Km 560+449
- Tha Song Yang Highway, Km 115+550
- Kirirat Highway, Km 88+050
- Um Phang Highway, various locations
- Phu Kradung Highway, Km 266+737
- Pak Chom Highway, Km 148+350
- Phu Ruea Highway, Km 376+834
- Khong Chiam Highway, Km 0+925
- Ban Rai Highway, Km 5+006
- Road Maintenance Centre, Km 24+200
Members of the public are encouraged to reserve their spots in advance via the department's website or by contacting local highway offices.
The department has urged travellers to adhere to traffic rules and maintain environmental awareness for a safe and enjoyable experience.