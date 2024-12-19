37 free tent camping sites opened for New Year Festival

In a bid to enhance domestic tourism and support the local economy, the Department of Highways has announced the opening of 37 free tent camping points across the country for the upcoming New Year celebrations, from December 27 to January 2, 2025.

The director-general of the Department of Highways, Apirat Chaiyawongnoi, said that this initiative aligns with the government's "Transportation for Thailand's Opportunities" policy, aimed at improving transportation infrastructure.

The camping sites are located across the nation – 21 in the North, 7 in the Northeast, 3 in the West, and 6 in the Central Region – all equipped with basic amenities such as 24-hour toilet facilities and drinking water.