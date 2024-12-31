Top 10 must-visit destinations in Thailand for 2025

Thailand is one of the most sought-after travel destinations in the world, offering a blend of stunning beaches, rich culture, and vibrant cities. Whether you're seeking adventure, relaxation, or a deep dive into the country’s history, these 10 places should be on your travel bucket list for 2025.

1. Bangkok: The Vibrant Heart of Thailand

As the bustling capital of Thailand, Bangkok is a must-visit destination for anyone coming to the country. Known for its vibrant street markets, upscale shopping malls, and an eclectic mix of ancient temples and modern skyscrapers, Bangkok offers a unique fusion of old and new. Don’t miss iconic sites such as the Grand Palace, Wat Pho, and Wat Arun. For a taste of local life, explore the busy street food stalls or take a long-tail boat ride along the Chao Phraya River.

2. Koh Lanta: The Quiet Paradise

Koh Lanta is a tranquil island in the Andaman Sea, ideal for travellers looking for a more peaceful alternative to the busier islands of Thailand. With its unspoiled beaches, clear waters, and a relaxed atmosphere, Koh Lanta is perfect for those seeking serenity. Explore the stunning Lanta Animal Welfare centre, or hike through the lush jungle and visit the island’s beautiful national park.