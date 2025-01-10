Bangkok\'s Shopping Centres Celebrate National Children\'s Day with Extravagant Events

Following a surge in entrepreneurial activity earlier this year, Thailand is gearing up for National Children's Day on 11th January 2025.

This annual celebration is increasingly significant for retailers, with millennial parents demonstrating a higher propensity to spend, exceeding that of childless households by twofold.

Sales of developmental products have surged by 15%, highlighting the crucial role of this demographic in driving retail and economic growth.

The Thai toy industry, valued at approximately 19 billion baht, is experiencing robust expansion. According to the Department of Business Development, art toys are currently trending in the market.