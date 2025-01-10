Bangkok\'s Shopping Centres Celebrate National Children\'s Day with Extravagant Events

Following a surge in entrepreneurial activity earlier this year, Thailand is gearing up for National Children's Day on 11th January 2025.
This annual celebration is increasingly significant for retailers, with millennial parents demonstrating a higher propensity to spend, exceeding that of childless households by twofold.
Sales of developmental products have surged by 15%, highlighting the crucial role of this demographic in driving retail and economic growth.
The Thai toy industry, valued at approximately 19 billion baht, is experiencing robust expansion. According to the Department of Business Development, art toys are currently trending in the market.
Major Shopping Centres Unleash Children's Day Celebrations:
Central Pattana transformed its shopping centres nationwide into interactive playgrounds for "Central Kids Day 2025," focusing on skill development for Thai children. CentralWorld, in collaboration with Super Tiny, created a large-scale "SUPER KIDLYMPIC" – a futuristic skills game field designed to enhance children's digital, creative, financial, and interpersonal skills. Other highlights included Deer Wonderland at Central Sriracha, a Kenyan Safari at Central Ubon, and a futuristic space exploration experience at Central Chiang Rai.
MBK launched "KID'S VENTURE" across its four shopping centres (MBK Center, Paradise Park, The Nine Center Rama 9, and The Nine Center Tiwanon), offering a range of interactive play areas, entertainment options, and creative workshops.
Siam Paragon hosted "SIAM PARAGON WORLD PLAYGROUND 2025," focusing on creativity and imagination for Gen BETA (children born between 2025 and 2039). Key attractions included Siam Paragon X LEGO KIDS DAY and the first Nintendo Authorized Store in ASEAN.
ICONSIAM embarked on a "The ICONIC Children's Playground 2025" space exploration journey, featuring a giant stargazing dome in collaboration with the National Science Museum. The event also included a galaxy-themed ball pond and a "Little Prince" zone.
The Mall Group organised "THE MALL LIFESTORE KIDS FUNTASIA," offering immersive experiences across its shopping centres. Highlights included an underwater exploration at The Mall Life Store Bangkapi and the Butterfly Kingdom at The Mall Life Store Bangkhae.
Pata Zoo celebrated Children's Day with an open house featuring Aunt Bua, a gorilla studied by the zoo for over 40 years. The event aimed to educate children about animal behaviour and conservation.
These initiatives are expected to stimulate spending and boost customer traffic in the first quarter of the year, solidifying National Children's Day as a significant event for families and the broader Thai economy.