Bangkok’s Chinatown lights up for Chinese New Year tourism bonanza

Yaowarat Road dazzled in gold and red on Sunday as festive decorations were switched on to herald the busiest two weeks in the kingdom’s tourism calendar, with 1.35 million foreign arrivals expected between January 24 and February 2.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool and Wu Zhiwu, deputy chief of mission at the Chinese embassy, presided over Sunday’s lighting-up ceremony at the Odeon Circle, which also marked 50 years of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations.

The light show will illuminate Yaowarat Road from 6pm to midnight until February 9.

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will preside over Chinese New Year celebrations in Yaowarat Road on January 29.