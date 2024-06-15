‘SRT Royal Blossom’ tourism train to start running from mid-August

The test run from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bangkok to Hua Hin station in Prachuap Khiri Khan province was witnessed by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who closely inspected the train when it arrived at Hua Hin station on Friday.

SRT Royal Blossom train has been modified from 10 second-hand air-conditioned Hamanasu passenger cars that the SRT had received from the Hokkaido Railway Company of Japan in 2018.

SRT's public relations chief Ekarat Sriarayanphong said five cars had been refurbished as tourism vehicles to run on the Bangkok – Kanchanaburi tourism route, expected to launch in August in a bid to boost tourism in secondary provinces under the government’s policy.

The remaining five cars would undergo similar modifications and should be ready for public use by the year-end, he added.

The Hamanasu passenger cars were manufactured in 1988 and used as part of the Hamanasu Express train service, which connected Hokkaido Island to Honshu Island. The service ran the final leg of the journey in Hokkaido on March 21, 2016.

The name "Hamanasu” came from the flower symbol of Hokkaido Island – the Japanese rose.

SRT started working on five of the cars in 2020 and undertook the first test run in March this year, running from Bangkok to Lampang province.