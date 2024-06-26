Thailand, Bhutan sign MOUs on medical, tourism cooperation

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his counterpart from Bhutan, PM Tshering Tobgay, witnessed the signing of memoranda of understanding (MOUs) on medical and tourism cooperation on Wednesday.

The MOUs were signed at the Santi Maitree Building inside the Government House compound at noon.

The first MOU was signed between the Medical Services Department and the Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences of Bhutan on academic and research cooperation as well as the exchange of medical personnel.

The second MOU aimed to boost tourism cooperation between the two kingdoms.