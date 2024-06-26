Thailand, Bhutan sign MOUs on medical, tourism cooperation

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his counterpart from Bhutan, PM Tshering Tobgay, witnessed the signing of memoranda of understanding (MOUs) on medical and tourism cooperation on Wednesday.
The MOUs were signed at the Santi Maitree Building inside the Government House compound at noon.
The first MOU was signed between the Medical Services Department and the Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences of Bhutan on academic and research cooperation as well as the exchange of medical personnel.
The second MOU aimed to boost tourism cooperation between the two kingdoms.
Once the signing ceremony wrapped up, Srettha and the Bhutan PM held a joint press conference.
Srettha told the press that he was honoured to receive PM Tobgay on his official visit to Thailand marking the 35th year of bilateral ties between the two countries.
He said the visit proved that the two countries would step up cooperation in fields that they share mutual interest in. Srettha also said that this government will speed up free trade negotiations with Bhutan, so each nation can access the other’s market more conveniently. The premier reckoned that this pact would help facilitate trade and investment so they could achieve the US$120-million bilateral trade goal.
Srettha added that the two sides discussed Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City project as well as Thai investors’ interest in the project.
Plus, the PM said, the two MOUs signed on Wednesday would help the two countries boost cooperation on medical services and studies, as well as on tourism.
Srettha also told the press that his government has promised to provide knowledge transfer to Bhutan as a development partner, including sharing know-how on medicine, agriculture and technology.
He said Thailand will also take lessons on sustainability from Bhutan and learn how to boost gross national happiness.
The Thai prime minister said both sides agreed to set up a “Friends of Thailand-Bhutan” initiative to tighten ties between the two peoples.
On educational cooperation, the two sides agreed to exchange students and academic personnel. Srettha said the countries would also share know-how on the development of alternative energy, such as solar and hydropower.
He added that he has extended an invitation to PM Tobgay to attend the Bay of Bengal Initiative Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit, which Thailand will host in September.