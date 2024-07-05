Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol celebrates the King\'s 72nd birthday under King Rama X

The Tourism Authority of Thailand's southern region is joining in the celebrations for His Majesty's birthday. The region remembers His Majesty's grace when he held the title of Crown Prince, granting permission for the construction of the Phra Mahathat Chedi in honour of his 50th birthday at Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol in Krabi Province. Today, this temple is a central spiritual anchor for Thai people.
Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol, a royal monastery of the Maha Nikaya group, is located in Na Nuea Subdistrict, Ao Luek District, Krabi Province, covering 111 rai.
Originally named Bang Thong Temple, it was built around 1940. In 2002, the current abbot, Phra Rajawachirakorn (Phisan Purinthago), began renovations, including constructing a Prapariyatdhamma school building. This raised the temple's status as a centre for Dhamma and Pali studies for monks and novices.
The abbot also proposed building a Buddhist shrine and the Phra Mahathat Chedi in honour of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn's 50th birthday.
The Chedi stands approximately 95 meters tall, making it the highest pagoda in the southern region, and is modelled after the Great Buddha Gaya Pagoda in India, the site of the Buddha's enlightenment.
Inside the Chedi, there are murals depicting the Buddha's life, and the temple complex also features a large statue of Luang Pu Thuat and other significant Buddha images.
On January 11, 2005, His Majesty the King graciously appointed Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana to lay the foundation stone for Phra Mahathat Chedi and pour gold for the Buddha statue within the project.
On November 16, 2006, His Majesty the King renamed Bang Thong Temple to "Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol" and installed the royal abbreviation "M.W.K." on the chapel gable. The statue of the Buddha on his birthday is named "Phra Buddha Thaksin Chai Mongkol."
At the start of 2024, the Thai government launched the "Dhammayatra Phra Boromma Relics" project to celebrate His Majesty's 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary on 28 July 2024.
This project involves a ceremony to invite the relics of the Buddha and the Arahants, Phra Sariputta and Phra Moggallana, from India to Thailand, promoting religious institutions and the power of faith.
The relics will be displayed in four regions: the central region at Sanam Luang, the northern region at Royal Park Rajapruek in Chiang Mai, the northeastern region at Mahawanaram Temple in Ubon Ratchathani, and the southern region at Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol in Krabi Province, before being returned to India.
In 2024, Krabi Province and Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol will also conduct an ordination project to honour His Majesty. This project, running from 11 July to 3 August 2024, invites participants to take part in various Buddhist activities, including an ordination ceremony, Vipassana meditation, and candle processions. The project aims to offer royal merit and commemorate His Majesty's 72nd birthday.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand's southern region invites Buddhists to show loyalty and offer merit to the King through activities at Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol, starting on Saturday, July 6, 2024. The Abbot, Reverend Father Phra Thep Vajirakorn, will offer Buddhist Lent candles to nine temples for use in Buddhist ceremonies.