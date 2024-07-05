Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol celebrates the King\'s 72nd birthday under King Rama X

The Tourism Authority of Thailand's southern region is joining in the celebrations for His Majesty's birthday. The region remembers His Majesty's grace when he held the title of Crown Prince, granting permission for the construction of the Phra Mahathat Chedi in honour of his 50th birthday at Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol in Krabi Province. Today, this temple is a central spiritual anchor for Thai people.

Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol, a royal monastery of the Maha Nikaya group, is located in Na Nuea Subdistrict, Ao Luek District, Krabi Province, covering 111 rai.

Originally named Bang Thong Temple, it was built around 1940. In 2002, the current abbot, Phra Rajawachirakorn (Phisan Purinthago), began renovations, including constructing a Prapariyatdhamma school building. This raised the temple's status as a centre for Dhamma and Pali studies for monks and novices.

The abbot also proposed building a Buddhist shrine and the Phra Mahathat Chedi in honour of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn's 50th birthday.