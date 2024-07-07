2 firefighters injured while battling a blaze in Bangkok’s China Town

At least 30 others are reported to have been affected from inhaling the fumes.
The Rama 199 Radio Centre received a report of a fire in the Trok Pho community on Yaowarat Road, Samphanthawong district at 8.42pm on Saturday.
Firefighters and rescue teams from 11 stations, and over 30 fire engines were deployed.
The fire broke out in a narrow alley that had only one hydrant, making it difficult to access water for the fire-fighting operation. Firefighters had to coordinate with nearby disaster relief units to help contain the fire.
Preliminary information indicated that the fire originated at house No. 12. A volunteer firefighter who went to extinguish the fire suffered an electric shock, following which power supply was cut off and water trucks were rushed to the scene.
However, the flames quickly spread to the nearby seven-storey New Empire Hotel.
The Trok Pho community, where the fire broke out, consists of wooden houses with zinc roofs, housing about 65 families. This community is situated on a 2-3 rai (3,200 to 4,800 square metres) area behind the New Empire Hotel. Firefighters tried to use water to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby buildings, but strong winds spread the fire to the New Empire Hotel, which is adjacent to the community and sustained damage.
Rescue teams used basket cranes to evacuate three people trapped inside the hotel, while urging those trapped inside to open their windows to facilitate the rescue operation.
The flames also spread to a five-storey commercial building housing the Tai Xing Hotpot & Dim Sum Restaurant. There were reports of flames on the fifth floor, where gas cylinders were stored. Firefighters had to use a basket crane to spray water and prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.
By 10.30pm firefighters managed to confine the flames to the Trok Pho community. Firefighters continued to spray water late into the night to prevent the fire from flaring up again.
Police are coordinating with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and the Samphanthawong District Office to establish a support centre for those affected by the fire at the Samphanthawong District Office. Many of the affected people took shelter in nearby temples.
Police closed Yaowarat Road from the Chalerm Buri intersection to the Odeon Circle to ensure the safety of tourists, who frequently visit the bustling Yaowarat area.
Forensic teams were expected to start the investigation on Sunday morning.
The number of houses damaged by the fire was yet to be determined.