2 firefighters injured while battling a blaze in Bangkok’s China Town

At least 30 others are reported to have been affected from inhaling the fumes.

The Rama 199 Radio Centre received a report of a fire in the Trok Pho community on Yaowarat Road, Samphanthawong district at 8.42pm on Saturday.

Firefighters and rescue teams from 11 stations, and over 30 fire engines were deployed.

The fire broke out in a narrow alley that had only one hydrant, making it difficult to access water for the fire-fighting operation. Firefighters had to coordinate with nearby disaster relief units to help contain the fire.