BMA registers victims of Yaowarat fire to speed up help

The BMA preliminary report stated that the cause of the fire could not be established for now as the entire community was burned down.

On the registration of fire victims for compensation, the district officials registered the victims in two groups – Thais and immigrant workers.

Thais could provide their identification cards or household registration for the registration.

For immigrant workers, they must provide their passports or a pink card for stateless people issued by the Provincial Administration Department or white cards issued for immigrant workers to register.

The BMA said immigrant workers who lost their ID documents in the fire can inform the BMA officials if they entered the country lawfully and the officials would later cross-check their names with government agencies concerned.

The BMA said the fire victims must first file a complaint with police inside the temple. The Plupplachai police station has set up a desk in the temple to receive their complaints.

After the registration, the district office will issue a certificate of being fire victims and they must produce the certificate to BMA’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation desk, also inside the temple. The disaster mitigation office will then start the process of considering compensation for them.

Apart from the BMA, the Social Development and Human Security Ministry and several foundations also deployed officials to the temple to hand out necessities and other aid to the fire victims.

