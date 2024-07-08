Coalition whip seeks info on alleged selling of House panel posts

Chief coalition whip Wisut Chainarun on Monday urged the public to provide him with information on the alleged buying and selling of posts in House committees.

Wisut was responding to earlier reports that his driver, identified only as Kasian, had colluded to sell positions on House panels to outsiders who wanted to make their profiles impressive.

The coalition whip said that if anyone has information on the subject, they can send it to him and he will get the chairman of coalition-led House panels to help investigate the issue.

Wisut also insisted that his driver had nothing to do with the gang that sold posts, and that he has instructed Kasian to file a police complaint that he had been deceived into acting as a recipient of money for the gang.