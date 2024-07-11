Controversial Lumpini tollgate opens on Thursday

The new, controversial tollgate of the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district is open for operation from Thursday.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) said the new expressway gate and exit will provide a shortcut linking the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway to Wireless Road and significantly reduce congestion at the Rama IV gate.

The new entrance, Lumpini, has four toll gates – two for cash payment and two for auto payment. Four-wheel vehicles will be charged a toll fee of 50 baht, while six to 10-wheelers will pay 75 baht and vehicles with more than 10 wheels will be charged 110 baht.