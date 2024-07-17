All six Vietnamese died of cyanide poisoning, autopsy report reveals

He said all of them had died around 12-24 hours before their bodies were discovered, based on the examination of postmortem changes such as muscle stiffening and blood cell analysis.

No signs of physical assault were found upon examination with radiography and body dissection. The consistent findings across all bodies included signs of asphyxiation, with dark purple lips, face, and fingertips, indicating that the deaths involved oxygen deprivation. The bright red colour of blood pooling in the lower parts of the bodies, differing from usual postmortem changes, suggested the involvement of a toxic substance, he said.

The exact amount of cyanide ingested by each of the six deceased is still under investigation. He said it could not be determined who had died first, but the changes in all bodies were consistent with a time frame of 12-24 hours. Further screening for other substances will take 1-2 weeks.