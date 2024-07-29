Buriram launches spectacular musical \"Breath of the Land\" in honour of the King

Over 30,000 participants, all wearing yellow shirts, filled the area in front of Chang Arena football stadium, demonstrating the unity and capabilities of the "Buriram people," as well as the collaboration between government, private sector, and citizens in organizing the grandest event of its kind.
"Breath of the Land" is scheduled to run for three full days from July 28-30, 2024, at Chang Arena in Buriram province.
The first day's activities began impressively following a candle-lighting ceremony to offer blessings to the King. The ceremony was presided over by Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, who led government officials, members of parliament, senators, and citizens in offering royal tributes and lighting candles to celebrate His Majesty's 72nd birthday.
Newin Chidchob, Executive Chairman of Buriram United Football Club, revealed that the "Breath of the Land" event expresses the love and loyalty of the "Buriram people" towards the monarchy. The event is free to attend for all three days, with an expected turnout of over 100,000 people.
Naruecha Khomasawat, Governor of Buriram, stated that the event showcases the unity and abilities of Buriram's younger generation, as well as the collaboration between the government, private sector, and citizens. Online registration reached the maximum capacity of 30,000 people per day, prompting organizers to add extra seating to accommodate walk-in attendees.
The event has also boosted local tourism, with hotel bookings doubling during the period of July 27-30. Attendees will receive commemorative coins as souvenirs, and there will be blood donation drives aiming to collect 7,200 units of blood. Over 240 food stalls featuring local specialities will be open throughout the three-day event.
The opening night featured a breathtaking performance with the front of Buriram United Football Club beautifully wrapped in white to serve as a giant screen for 3D mapping projections. Over 200 performers and musicians from Buriram, accompanied by a large orchestra incorporating more than 120 traditional Isan instruments, took part in the show.
The performance highlighted Buriram's tourist attractions and local products, including Phanom Rung Stone Castle, standing meatballs, fermented shrimp, and Buriram silk.
The musical "Breath of the Land" tells the story of "Uncle Mong," who benefited greatly from a royal project funded by His Majesty's personal wealth to help Thai citizens.
Uncle Mong recounts his experiences to his granddaughter and her friend, showcasing the King's numerous royal duties and sacrifices for the Thai people. The show concluded with a grand fireworks display, leaving the audience deeply impressed.
Those interested can attend the "Breath of the Land" musical until July 30, 2024, at Chang Arena in Buriram province.
For more information, follow the BURIRAM UNITED Facebook page.