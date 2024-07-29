Buriram launches spectacular musical \"Breath of the Land\" in honour of the King

Over 30,000 participants, all wearing yellow shirts, filled the area in front of Chang Arena football stadium, demonstrating the unity and capabilities of the "Buriram people," as well as the collaboration between government, private sector, and citizens in organizing the grandest event of its kind.

"Breath of the Land" is scheduled to run for three full days from July 28-30, 2024, at Chang Arena in Buriram province.

The first day's activities began impressively following a candle-lighting ceremony to offer blessings to the King. The ceremony was presided over by Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, who led government officials, members of parliament, senators, and citizens in offering royal tributes and lighting candles to celebrate His Majesty's 72nd birthday.