Thailand well placed to be world leader for aesthetic surgery

In an exclusive interview, Dr Apirak highlighted a growing trend towards self-care, particularly among the younger generation. This trend, which includes skincare, supplements and exercise, has contributed to a significant rise in aesthetic procedures.
"The cosmetic surgery sector, including both surgical and non-surgical treatments, has witnessed remarkable growth. Thailand's competitive service fees have attracted both local and international clients," he noted.
This surge in popularity has positioned Thailand as a prime destination for medical tourism in the aesthetic field.
Data from the Siam Commercial Bank's Economic Intelligence Center (EIC) supports this claim, positioning Thailand as one of Asia's top four aesthetic medicine hubs. The market was valued at an impressive 50 billion baht in 2021 and is projected to grow by 10% annually until 2030, reflecting the sector's robust health and potential for further expansion.
An EIC survey revealed compelling statistics: 44% of respondents had undergone cosmetic procedures, while 24% expressed interest despite no prior experience. Moreover, 63% of those who had undergone procedures had multiple treatments, indicating a trend towards comprehensive aesthetic enhancement.
Apirak pointed out that different demographic groups show varying preferences in aesthetic procedures.
Men and Gen Z are the most skin-care conscious, while Gen Y, women, and LGBTQIA+ individuals are particularly interested in cosmetic surgery. This diversity in client base has led to a wide range of services being offered, from minimally invasive treatments to complex surgical procedures.
The beauty procedure service market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, particularly among men and Gen Z.
Most consumers opt for skin treatment and care services, typically spending less than 5,000 baht per visit. However, more extensive cosmetic surgeries are gaining popularity, especially among Gen Z and LGBTQIA+ consumers, he said.
While the growth in the sector is promising, he warned about the increasing popularity of certain treatments among younger generations.
"Fillers and botulinum toxin, also known as Botox, are becoming increasingly popular among the younger generation. If you are not careful, it can block blood vessels. If the injection is given in the eye area and a blockage occurs, it can result in blindness," he cautioned, emphasising the importance of professional administration.
He stressed the critical importance of choosing qualified surgeons and standardised medical facilities. He noted that the Plastic Surgeons Association of Thailand currently has about 450 members specialising in plastic surgery, all of whom have undergone rigorous training and certification processes.
To maintain and enhance Thailand's position as a leading hub for aesthetic surgery, Dr Apirak suggested improving medical standards and focusing on safety and quality control.
He pointed out that while foreign tourists from countries such as South Korea, China, and Australia already come to Thailand for plastic surgery, there is still a need for clearer regulations and agencies to promote safety and quality control.
"The new generation, including women, men, and LGBTQIA+, is increasingly interested in health and surgery. Thailand has a team of medical experts. It is less expensive than other countries, with some surgeries costing up to 50% less," Dr Apirak explained.
This cost advantage, combined with high-quality care, has been a key factor in attracting international patients.
However, he said that price should not be the only consideration when choosing a surgeon or facility.
"The lower the cost, the more carefully it must be considered, as there are now both fake ones and doctors who are unqualified to perform surgical procedures," he warned.
Looking to the future, Apirak sees great potential for Thailand to solidify its position as a global leader in aesthetic surgery.
He suggests that the country focus on "supporting safety and controlling standards more in order to push Thailand as the world's leading beauty surgical hub”.
This approach, he said, would not only attract more international patients but also ensure the highest levels of care and safety for all clients.
He advised those interested in surgery to consult with medical experts and thoroughly research clinics, doctors, and medical substances before proceeding.
"If there is an error, the surgery may be life-threatening. So parents, guardians, and those who are interested should ask themselves questions and study the information carefully," he warned, underscoring the importance of informed decision-making in this rapidly growing field.