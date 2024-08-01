Thailand well placed to be world leader for aesthetic surgery

In an exclusive interview, Dr Apirak highlighted a growing trend towards self-care, particularly among the younger generation. This trend, which includes skincare, supplements and exercise, has contributed to a significant rise in aesthetic procedures.

"The cosmetic surgery sector, including both surgical and non-surgical treatments, has witnessed remarkable growth. Thailand's competitive service fees have attracted both local and international clients," he noted.

This surge in popularity has positioned Thailand as a prime destination for medical tourism in the aesthetic field.

Data from the Siam Commercial Bank's Economic Intelligence Center (EIC) supports this claim, positioning Thailand as one of Asia's top four aesthetic medicine hubs. The market was valued at an impressive 50 billion baht in 2021 and is projected to grow by 10% annually until 2030, reflecting the sector's robust health and potential for further expansion.

An EIC survey revealed compelling statistics: 44% of respondents had undergone cosmetic procedures, while 24% expressed interest despite no prior experience. Moreover, 63% of those who had undergone procedures had multiple treatments, indicating a trend towards comprehensive aesthetic enhancement.

Apirak pointed out that different demographic groups show varying preferences in aesthetic procedures.

Men and Gen Z are the most skin-care conscious, while Gen Y, women, and LGBTQIA+ individuals are particularly interested in cosmetic surgery. This diversity in client base has led to a wide range of services being offered, from minimally invasive treatments to complex surgical procedures.

The beauty procedure service market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, particularly among men and Gen Z.