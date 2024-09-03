8 police officers fired for alleged involvement with gambling website

National Police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol on Monday issued an order removing eight police officers from their duties for alleged involvement in online gambling websites linked to Suchanun “Minnie” Sucharitchinsri, an influential figure in Loei province.

The order alleged that the eight officers committed severe disciplinary violations through their involvement in criminal case no. 468/2566, which saw the perpetrators charged with money laundering offences by the Thung Maha Mek Police Station.

The police chief also ordered an investigation committee to be set up to probe into the actions of the eight officers, whose ranks range from police major general, major, lieutenant colonel, colonel to sergeant. They were listed as a commander with the Metropolitan Police Bureau; a deputy investigation chief of Region 4 Provincial Police; the chief of Chanthaburi Immigration Police; the chief of Chachoengsao Immigration Police; a deputy chief of Phra Samut Chedi Station, a deputy chief of Phra Pradaeng Station; a squad leader at Traffic Police Division 6; and a squad leader at Bang Pakong Station.