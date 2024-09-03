Ayutthaya man cries for help as flooding hits some 6,000 households

A pensioner in Ayutthaya on Tuesday urged the government to deal with the chronic flooding that has hit the province in central Thailand since 2022.

Pornsak Chombu-nga, 71, a former school headmaster in Ayutthaya’s Bang Ban district, told The Nation that floodwater that inundated his house this year was around 1.5 metres high, or about 30 centimetres higher than the record during the Great Flood of 2011.

He said that after the flood in 2011, he raised the roadway leading to his house by 1.5 metres, and raised the house’s ground floor level by 2 metres. However, the effort that cost him nearly 4 million baht has proved to be futile, as floodwater still managed to enter his house.

“Everything on the ground floor must be moved to higher places, around an additional metre, to be safe from flooding,” he said.

The senior educator added that he has not brought some of the furniture down since 2022, as moving it repeatedly is too troublesome.

Pornsak wants the government and relevant agencies to tackle the flood problems in the long term, which should be better than spending money every year on rehabilitating locals and fixing damaged infrastructure.