How a ministry’s department is trying to upskill Thai entrepreneurs

Speaking at the “Top Professional Online Sellers” award ceremony on Wednesday, he highlighted the department's commitment to providing a diverse range of digital training and upskilling programmes.

This initiative comes in response to the robust growth of Thailand's e-commerce sector. Department figures show the market expanded from 634 billion baht in 2023 to 694 billion baht in 2024, reflecting an average annual growth rate of 6%. Projections suggest the market could reach 750 billion baht by 2025.

"This swift expansion presents both opportunities and challenges for businesses," he remarked. "Those who adapt quickly and harness technology can reach a broader customer base, boost sales rapidly, and grow their enterprises more easily. However, businesses that fail to adapt risk missing out on opportunities and struggle to remain competitive."

Recognising the challenges faced by Thai entrepreneurs, particularly in light of technological advancements, Sathaporn said the department had launched various projects to enhance their skills and potential. These initiatives aim to ensure robust growth, adaptability to change, and readiness for the expanding e-commerce market.

One such programme is “Smart Trader Online”, an ongoing training course designed to equip a new generation of entrepreneurs with online trading knowledge. Now in its fourth consecutive year, the programme's 2024 iteration focused on modern marketing tools such as affiliate marketing.

This popular strategy benefits both sellers, by increasing sales without substantial investment, and individuals without capital or products, enabling them to generate income through online sales.