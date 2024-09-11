How a ministry’s department is trying to upskill Thai entrepreneurs

Speaking at the “Top Professional Online Sellers” award ceremony on Wednesday, he highlighted the department's commitment to providing a diverse range of digital training and upskilling programmes.
This initiative comes in response to the robust growth of Thailand's e-commerce sector. Department figures show the market expanded from 634 billion baht in 2023 to 694 billion baht in 2024, reflecting an average annual growth rate of 6%. Projections suggest the market could reach 750 billion baht by 2025.
"This swift expansion presents both opportunities and challenges for businesses," he remarked. "Those who adapt quickly and harness technology can reach a broader customer base, boost sales rapidly, and grow their enterprises more easily. However, businesses that fail to adapt risk missing out on opportunities and struggle to remain competitive."
Recognising the challenges faced by Thai entrepreneurs, particularly in light of technological advancements, Sathaporn said the department had launched various projects to enhance their skills and potential. These initiatives aim to ensure robust growth, adaptability to change, and readiness for the expanding e-commerce market.
One such programme is “Smart Trader Online”, an ongoing training course designed to equip a new generation of entrepreneurs with online trading knowledge. Now in its fourth consecutive year, the programme's 2024 iteration focused on modern marketing tools such as affiliate marketing.
This popular strategy benefits both sellers, by increasing sales without substantial investment, and individuals without capital or products, enabling them to generate income through online sales.
The 2024 “Smart Trader Online” programme, which began in April, featured three training sessions attended by over 1,000 participants from various backgrounds. Following the training, 30 participants were selected for the final round, where they partnered with potential business collaborators and chose promising community products to sell live on online platforms.
Awards were presented to the three top online sellers, chosen for their outstanding sales skills, creativity, engaging presentations, high live viewer engagement, and strong sales performance.
Prachaya Pairojkulmanee, director of e-commerce division, outlined four key programme groups: skill training courses like "Smart Trader Online", investment in developing "Digital Villages", marketing development with “Online Marketing Genius” in each village, and a programme to transform CEOs into influencers.
"In the past year, we've trained around 1,000 individuals to run online businesses, invested in 96 communities across 55 provinces for the Digital Village initiative, and helped 30 CEOs become influencers nationwide," he stated. "For the upcoming fiscal year, we aim to expand these programmes and increase participation."
Burin Jaising, the winner of this year's "Top Professional Online Seller" contest from the Smart Trader Online programme, praised the efforts to connect sellers with entrepreneurs through the Department of Business Development.
She pointed out that many of these entrepreneurs may have excellent products but lacked the funds to hire high-paying influencers to promote them. She felt that if she could use her experience as a professional seller to help these entrepreneurs, it would be a great accomplishment.
She also shared advice for new online sellers.
"You should do whatever makes you happy, be yourself, and enjoy what you're doing. Begin with products that you enjoy and believe in their quality. If you're truly passionate about the product, you'll be able to express it to customers honestly and naturally."
“Customers will recognise and appreciate when you communicate with genuine sincerity. Importantly, sellers should have a heart for giving, not just making sales, but also ensuring they are offering quality products that truly benefit customers. This will foster trust, and customers will return to purchase from you again and again," she said.