Investigators collect evidence at deadly school bus fire site

Investigation teams along with officials from relevant agencies were seen collecting evidence at the site of the devastating school bus fire on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, people have been placing flowers, milk and snacks as offerings at the accident site in memory of the 20 primary students and three teachers killed in the tragedy.

At about 12.20pm on Tuesday, a bus carrying students and teachers from Wat Khao Phraya Sangkaram School in Uthai Thai was engulfed in fire after one of its front tyres blew out. The accident took place on Vibhavadi Road in Pathum Thani.

At 9am on Wednesday, both the burned-down bus and a Mercedes sedan that had been hit were removed from the site for further inspection.

Initial investigation shows that the bus was equipped with several CNG gas tanks and had been illegally modified. The bus will also be examined by officials from the Department of Energy, the Department of Land Transport and several other agencies.

Meanwhile, an emergency operations centre has been set up at the ill-fated school.