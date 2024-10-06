Fisheries Dept distributes 4.9m baht to 20 groups to make fermented blackchin  

The Fisheries Department has distributed 4.9 million baht of an emergency budget to 20 groups in nine provinces to buy blackchin tilapia from local fishermen to be fermented for sale, the department chief said.

Bancha Sukkaew said the fermented-fish project was initiated under the order of Deputy Agriculture Minister Akara Prompow to help the department eradicate the alien fish species from water resources in the country.

Bancha said the Budget Bureau has allocated 4.9 million baht from the central emergency fund under fiscal 2024 for purchase of 200,000 kilogrammes of blackchin tilapia.