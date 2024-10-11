AMLO requested to confiscate assets of iCon Group

The police are to ask the Anti-Money Laundering Office to confiscate assets of The iCon Group, a direct sales company suspected of scamming the public by using celebrities.

Complaints regarding the company’s dubious business operation started to surface earlier this week, with some of the resellers turning to social media influencers for help after they reportedly took loans or sold their assets to make the sales quota set by the company. Some of them even faced bankruptcy and asset confiscation.

Acting National Police Chief Pol Gen Kittirat Panpetch said on Thursday that the police had interrogated several victims, adding that the financial damage to them was around 31 million baht.

The company invited people to help its direct sales business, for which they had to pay fees for training and opening a credit line, he explained. He said opening credit was divided into three levels: normal for 2,500 baht, super for 25,000 baht and dealer for 250,000 baht.

Police were currently investigating the company registration to see whether or not it complied with the law, he added.