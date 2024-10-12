18 Thai businesses honoured at Women\'s Empowerment Principles Awards

The honoured companies were selected from a pool of 64 applicants nationwide, ranging from major corporations to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

UN Women organised the 2024 Thailand WEPs Awards with support from the Australian government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and local partners including Advantage Austria Bangkok, Thai E-Commerce Association, Thai Listed Companies Association, the Office of SMEs Promotion, the Securities and Exchange Commission Thailand, the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the UN Global Compact Network Thailand.

At the award ceremony on Friday, Christine Arab, regional director of UN Women Asia and the Pacific and UN Women representative to the Kingdom of Thailand, emphasised the awards' importance.

She pointed out that the WEPs Awards are not just recognition – they are a catalyst, inspiring business partners, suppliers, employees, customers, and future entrepreneurs to drive innovation and resilience, fuelling sustainable economic growth for Thailand and beyond.

"Thailand's level of women in management and women CEOs exceeds the global and national averages and this is reflective of the commitment of the government of the Kingdom of Thailand and private-sector leaders to advance gender equality and women's empowerment," she said.

The Thai government's support was acknowledged with WEPs Exemplary Ally Recognition tokens presented to several government departments for their leadership and commitment to the WEPs.