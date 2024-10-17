How a pioneering project is facilitating the rehab of women prisoners

The inspiration for the project was a news item about Thailand's prison statistics.
"I couldn't imagine growing up without my mother," Get recalls, upon learning that Thailand has the world's highest incarceration rate for female prisoners, with 82% of these inmates being mothers.
VR as a bridge to freedom
Get's eureka moment came in an unassuming classroom setting.
"Spending so much time incarcerated often leaves prisoners struggling to adapt to the real world upon release," he observes. "VR provides the unprecedented opportunity to familiarise prisoners not only with society but how society has changed in their absence as well."
Working alongside fellow students Punn Sutivong and Kunpol Poolvoraluk, Get developed a programme that utilises VR technology to provide vocational training and mental health support for incarcerated women. The pilot project, launched in early June 2024, aims to address Thailand's high recidivism rates, where over one-third of released prisoners return to custody within two years.
Overcoming hurdles through innovation
To better understand the needs of his target audience, Get visited the Lat Yao women's prison. The inmates requested vocational training and support for re-entering society – challenges Get set out to address through digital guides.
Despite lacking formal training in VR technology, Get embarked on a self-education journey. He created practical guides, including navigation tutorials using new public transportation systems to help inmates find their way home upon release.
"It felt fulfilling knowing that these videos would be the same videos that guide mothers back to their family," Get shares.
Funding through empowerment
The project faced significant challenges, including funding constraints and prison security regulations. Punn Sutivong developed an innovative solution by designing products that inmates could create and sell.
"Punn meticulously designed blueprints for bags with prisoners in mind," Get explains. "The process not only generated funding but also taught valuable manufacturing skills that the prisoners could use upon release."
Early success and future horizons
The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Some inmates have even requested to use the technology to revisit precious memories, such as exploring the streets of Bangkok's famed Chinatown.
The VR system, developed on a modest budget, uses smartphone technology and affordable headsets to enable women to explore different career paths and acquire new skills in a virtual environment.
While still in its early stages, Get and his team remain committed to the project's development. They measure success not only through immediate engagement but also hope to see a reduction in recidivism rates over time.
Get believes VR technology has potential beyond prison walls. When asked about expanding to other vulnerable groups, such as immigrants at Thailand's borders, he expressed enthusiasm for making VR accessible to everyone who could benefit from it.
"Virtual reality lets you escape physical constraints and create a new reality," says Get. His efforts mark a promising future for the responsible use of virtual reality in creating social good, proving that innovation knows no age limit when it comes to solving complex social issues.