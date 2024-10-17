How a pioneering project is facilitating the rehab of women prisoners

The inspiration for the project was a news item about Thailand's prison statistics.

"I couldn't imagine growing up without my mother," Get recalls, upon learning that Thailand has the world's highest incarceration rate for female prisoners, with 82% of these inmates being mothers.

VR as a bridge to freedom

Get's eureka moment came in an unassuming classroom setting.

"Spending so much time incarcerated often leaves prisoners struggling to adapt to the real world upon release," he observes. "VR provides the unprecedented opportunity to familiarise prisoners not only with society but how society has changed in their absence as well."

Working alongside fellow students Punn Sutivong and Kunpol Poolvoraluk, Get developed a programme that utilises VR technology to provide vocational training and mental health support for incarcerated women. The pilot project, launched in early June 2024, aims to address Thailand's high recidivism rates, where over one-third of released prisoners return to custody within two years.

Overcoming hurdles through innovation

To better understand the needs of his target audience, Get visited the Lat Yao women's prison. The inmates requested vocational training and support for re-entering society – challenges Get set out to address through digital guides.

Despite lacking formal training in VR technology, Get embarked on a self-education journey. He created practical guides, including navigation tutorials using new public transportation systems to help inmates find their way home upon release.