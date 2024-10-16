iCon Group lawyer promises help for dealers caught in scam

The iCon Group is looking for ways to ease the suffering of people who have fallen victim to its sales strategy, Withoon Keng-ngan, the lawyer of the company’s CEO Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul, said on Wednesday.

The company, which claims to be operating on a direct sales strategy, is suspected of luring hundreds of people into buying products under a pyramid scheme.

The company began making headlines last week when hundreds of police complaints were filed by victims, saying they had been lured into investing in the company’s food supplements, which they were told would be resold quickly.

When they failed to shift the products, the company told them to recruit more dealers to work under them and collect a portion of their “investment”.