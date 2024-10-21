Thai govt eyes legal reforms to shield public from pyramid schemes

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said the government is making moves to plug legal loopholes to protect people from get-rich-quick schemes and this process may take up to three months.

The minister was responding to a question raised in Parliament on Monday by Senator Wutthipong Pongsuwan, who asked what the government will do to tackle the issue of so-called pyramid schemes and other businesses that affect the public.

The senator cited the iCon Group as an example of a business that affected the public.

Police arrested 18 iCon Group executives last Wednesday on charges of defrauding the public with their pyramid business disguised as an MLM (multilevel marketing) one.