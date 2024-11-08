Thailand halved multidimensional poverty in 7 years, but gaps in welfare remain

Thailand’s MPI score came in at 0.002, the lowest among the ASEAN countries that are included in the study—Vietnam (MPI score 0.008), Indonesia (MPI score 0.014), Philippines (MPI score 0.016), Cambodia (MPI score 0.070), Lao People’s Democratic Republic (MPI score 0.108), and Myanmar (MPI score 0.176 based on the latest available survey from 2015). A lower score means better performance, suggesting that Thailand is addressing the multiple dimensions of poverty better than the neighbouring ASEAN countries that were surveyed for the global MPI.

However, there is still much work to be done. Despite Thailand’s overall progress, incidences of multidimensional poverty are 0.5 percentage points higher in Thailand than the incidences of monetary poverty, which means that individuals living above the monetary poverty line may still suffer deprivations in health, education and/or standard of living. Further, multidimensional poverty remains prevalent in rural areas at subnational levels.

The UNDP/OPHI Global MPI is designed to compare multidimensional poverty across countries. Many countries, including Thailand, have adopted the multidimensional poverty approach and adapted it to develop national MPIs, whose dimensions and indicators reflect country-specific challenges and priorities, to support national decision-making. For Thailand, while there are differences between the global and national MPIs, the overall findings are consistent with the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC)’s Multidimensional Poverty Index Report in 2021, which highlights that the incidences and intensity of multidimensional poverty are higher in rural areas, particularly in Southern border provinces experiencing conflict. Therefore, ending poverty in all its forms requires mixtures of top-down and bottom-up approaches to address differences in intensity and composition of poverty as well as preventing conflicts.

This key message is consistent with Thailand’s new National Human Development Report, which argues that placing peacebuilding processes and people-centred approaches at the heart of how public institutions, private sector organizations, and individual citizens collaborate is key to accelerating poverty eradication and the achievement of the SDGs. By tackling the root causes and consequences of conflict and poverty with data and determination, people living in poverty have a better chance to rebuild their lives and communities.