3 arrested as police crack counterfeit Ensure Gold milk operation

Police arrested two Thais and a Chinese national after finding more than 5,000 tins of counterfeit adult milk powder from a popular brand at two houses in Nakhon Pathom.

Pol Maj-General Witthaya Sriprasertparp, chief of the Consumer Protection Division (CPD), told the press on Tuesday that the arrests and raids were made on Friday after receiving tip-offs that fake Ensure Gold milk powder vanilla flavour was being sold via online platforms.

He said the CPD found that a shop with a Chinese name sold 850-gram tins of Ensure Gold milk powder for just 690 baht, compared to the authentic product, which costs more than 1,000 baht.

Witthaya said the CPD also found that the owner would close the shop after a while, and open a new one to sell the product to escape suspicion.