Unicef turns Wat Arun blue for World Children\'s Day with youth leaders

For children and young people present, the event was an opportunity to speak out and call for change. "I believe that, if we come together to create a world that is safe and secure for children; a world that allows them to discover themselves and experience fulfilment," said Palinphat Chongthanakorn, 16, a member of Unicef Young People Advisory Board. "One day, our vision will come true, every young person will have the courage to dream, and hope shall blossom in their hearts. Though the journey toward a peaceful future may be intricate and full of obstacles, it is a path filled with meaning that brings true fulfilment to life."

On World Children's Day, Unicef also released its global flagship report, The State of the World's Children 2024: The Future of Childhood in a Changing World. The report examines three major global megatrends shaping the lives of children worldwide. Unicef warns that without decisive action, childhoods are at risk as climate change intensifies, global demographics shift, and the digital divide widens.

In Thailand, nearly every child is expected to face more frequent heatwaves by 2050 unless urgent action is taken. As a rapidly ageing society, Thailand also needs to increase investment in its young population, many of whom are at risk of cognitive and developmental delays from early childhood. The learning crisis continues into school with only half of children in early grades demonstrating foundational literacy – this in turn contributes to the widening of the digital divide. Furthermore, 1.4 million young people are not in education, employment, or training (NEET), with many feeling their education has not prepared them for the future. As a rapidly ageing society, Thailand faces a human capital challenge, and one important way it can address this challenge is by fulfilling its commitment to child rights so all children can grow up to fulfil their potential.

"Today's challenges for children are global, crossing every border and touching every society," said Kyungsun Kim, Unicef Representative for Thailand. "Thailand is no exception, and children here face their own set of unique difficulties, from natural disasters related to climate change to the persistent challenges of inequality affecting access to education and opportunities. By turning Wat Arun blue, we are reminding everyone across Thailand that this is a shared responsibility. Unicef will continue to work with Thailand, joining forces across sectors, to build the safe, inclusive future that every child deserves."

At the event, Nualphan Lamsam reaffirmed her commitment as Unicef Thailand Ambassador. "Investing in children is the most important investment a nation can make, one that not only benefits each child but also the future of our whole society. In my role, I will continue to advocate for children's rights and help secure critical partnerships and funding that will allow Unicef to forge a future where children receive the education, care, and support they need to succeed. Together, we can build a Thailand—and a world—where every child lives the healthy, happy life they deserve."

According to Unicef's State of the World's Children 2024 report:

· The climate crisis is increasingly urgent, with 2023 marking the hottest year on record. By the 2050s, children worldwide could face far greater exposure to climate extremes, including eight times as many heatwaves, three times more river floods, and nearly double the wildfires, compared to 2000 levels.

· Demographic shifts are creating serious challenges for countries, with regions like Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia projected to have the largest child populations by 2050. Other countries in East Asia and Western Europe are experiencing an aging population, putting pressure on resources needed to support children and the future of each society.

· The digital divide is sharp. In 2024, internet access reached over 95 % in high-income countries but remains below 26 per cent in low-income nations, leaving many young people without essential digital skills needed for future learning and work.

The report calls on Governments to uphold the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which was adopted by the UN General Assembly on World Children's Day in 1989 and ratified by Thailand in 1992. It emphasizes the need for robust investments in education, resilient infrastructure, and climate action to protect the rights of all children.