ECD to pass Thonburi Hospital founder’s case to DSI next week

The Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) will pass the public-fraud case against Dr Boon Vanasin, the founder of Thonburi Hospital, over to the Department of Special Investigation next week.
A source at the ECD said it has decided that the case against Boon met all criteria for the DSI to take it over, including the number of victims and combined amount of damages.
The source said ECD investigators were now compiling evidence and an investigative report to pass the case to the DSI.
The ECD will also ask all police stations to combine their cases with the main one at the ECD before it would be transferred to the DSI, the source added.
Police have obtained arrest warrants against Boon, his wife, Jaruwan Vanasin, 79, and daughter Nalin Vanasin, 51, as well as six other suspects in connection with allegations of public fraud linked to medical-related investments.
The value of damages was estimated at some 7.5 billion baht.
Jaruwan and Nalin are in police custody after they surrendered on Saturday, but Boon has reportedly fled to China.
Investigators said that from December last year to October this year, they had received complaints from 527 people who said they were unable to cash cheques issued by the suspects.
Meanwhile, Pol Maj Gen Woranan Srilam, DSI spokesman, said on Sunday that it has not yet taken over the case.