ECD to pass Thonburi Hospital founder’s case to DSI next week

The Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) will pass the public-fraud case against Dr Boon Vanasin, the founder of Thonburi Hospital, over to the Department of Special Investigation next week.

A source at the ECD said it has decided that the case against Boon met all criteria for the DSI to take it over, including the number of victims and combined amount of damages.

The source said ECD investigators were now compiling evidence and an investigative report to pass the case to the DSI.

The ECD will also ask all police stations to combine their cases with the main one at the ECD before it would be transferred to the DSI, the source added.