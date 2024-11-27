Floods inundate over a 100 households in Songkhla and Yala provinces

Over 100 households in Ban Phru Moo 8 village in Hat Yai district were forced to evacuate as floodwaters rose 1.50 metre high. The flood also caused Kanchanawanit Road to be inundated.
Village headman Surasak Phutthakool, 47, said the flooding happened at around 3am and peaked at 5am. He said he has collaborated with Ban Rai Subdistrict Municipality on providing food to the victims.
He said initially two evacuation centres have been set up – the Flood Relief Centre in Ban Rai Subdistrict Municipality and Ban Khlong Pom School – adding that a six-wheel truck had been deployed to facilitate evacuation.
Meanwhile, heavy rains over the past three days led to half a metre of flooding in an economic area near Yala City Municipality. Officials have temporarily closed Phiphit Phakdi Road near Yala railway station and the intersection near Yala Rama Hotel due to increasing flood water level.
Locals were forced to move their belongings to higher ground, while evacuating six stray dogs to the safe zone at Khwan Mueang Park.
“The previous most severe flooding in Yala happened in 1988,” a local said, adding that this year was the first time in more than 30 years that the floodwater had reached the front of his shop.
Sateng Nok Moo 9 village in Mueang district was inundated, forcing residents to evacuate to safe zones.
The Flood, Storm, and Landslide Disaster Relief Operations Centre in Yala province reported that heavy rains had caused flash floods, runoffs and landslides in three districts – Mueang, Yaha and Bannang Sata.
Local officials in the province have been instructed to monitor the situation closely, the centre said.
The flood situation is expected to persist until Saturday (November 30), according to a forecast by the Thai Meteorological Department.