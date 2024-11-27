Floods inundate over a 100 households in Songkhla and Yala provinces

Over 100 households in Ban Phru Moo 8 village in Hat Yai district were forced to evacuate as floodwaters rose 1.50 metre high. The flood also caused Kanchanawanit Road to be inundated.

Village headman Surasak Phutthakool, 47, said the flooding happened at around 3am and peaked at 5am. He said he has collaborated with Ban Rai Subdistrict Municipality on providing food to the victims.

He said initially two evacuation centres have been set up – the Flood Relief Centre in Ban Rai Subdistrict Municipality and Ban Khlong Pom School – adding that a six-wheel truck had been deployed to facilitate evacuation.