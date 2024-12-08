Bangkok among the ‘best cities in Southeast Asia’ for tourists

Bangkok was among the best cities to visit in Southeast Asia, according to an Indian news channel, NDTV.
“The region is home to several top cities that offer a combination of bustling streets, golden beaches and stunning landscapes,” NDTV said.
Some best cities recognised by the news channel are:
Bangkok: Capital city of Thailand is widely considered one of the best cities to visit in Southeast Asia, due to its vibrant mix of ornate temples, bustling streets, delicious street food and lively nightlife.
Hanoi: The capital of Vietnam is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, unique blend of French colonial architecture and traditional Vietnamese elements.
Kuala Lumpur: The Malaysian city is known for its blend of modern architecture, vibrant street life, rich cultural heritage and iconic landmarks.
Bali: A province of Indonesia is known for its stunning landscapes, rich culture and beautiful beaches, making it a top destination for many travellers in the region.
Manila: The capital of the Philippines offers a vibrant mix of modern skyscrapers, historical sites like Intramuros and a rich cultural experience.
Singapore: The city is known for its modern infrastructure, diverse culture, clean environment and iconic landmarks, making it a great choice for many travellers.