Bangkok among the ‘best cities in Southeast Asia’ for tourists

Some best cities recognised by the news channel are:

Bangkok: Capital city of Thailand is widely considered one of the best cities to visit in Southeast Asia, due to its vibrant mix of ornate temples, bustling streets, delicious street food and lively nightlife.

Hanoi: The capital of Vietnam is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, unique blend of French colonial architecture and traditional Vietnamese elements.

Kuala Lumpur: The Malaysian city is known for its blend of modern architecture, vibrant street life, rich cultural heritage and iconic landmarks.