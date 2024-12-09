Booming industries, skills gaps sparking Thai talent war: survey

A shortage of skills coupled with growth in several industries is driving high demand for certain professions in the Thai labour market, according to the 2024 salary survey by Robert Walters.
Positions with high demand include factory managers, operations directors, quality specialists, and research and development (R&D) experts, the survey found.
This demand is highest in expanding industries such as food manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and automotive sectors.
In the human resources (HR) field, positions that involve both people management and business management, such as HR Business Partner (HRBP) and Learning and Development specialists, are in high demand. In the healthcare industry, there is a specific need for marketing and sales specialists to support product marketing and market expansion.
Meanwhile, in the financial and banking sector, the issuance of virtual banking licenses by the Bank of Thailand in 2025 will drive demand for a wide range of personnel across the industry.
Regarding employers, the most valued soft skills are a positive attitude and flexibility (56%), followed by leadership and teamwork skills (51%), and problem-solving and analytical thinking skills (49%).
Additionally, there is an increasing demand for employees who speak Chinese, especially in fields such as engineering, supply chain, and human resources (HR), driven by the expansion of Chinese companies in Thailand.
The leading global recruitment company’s annual survey gathers insights from employees and companies to provide a picture of employment trends, salary expectations, and employee retention strategies for 2024.
Punyanuch Sirisawadwattana, country manager for Robert Walters Thailand, noted that some companies are increasingly adopting technology to address challenges in the labour market. The growing use of artificial intelligence to assist in work tasks has led to a greater demand for employees who can work effectively with AI, particularly in the accounting and finance sectors.
However, implementation of technology in the Thai workplace is still limited by shortages of resources, infrastructure, and employee skills, according to the survey, conducted in September.
Punyanuch said the survey also recorded changing trends in recruitment.
"Currently, most companies are leveraging technology to streamline recruitment processes, using digital platforms to assist in certain stages. Moreover, virtual job interviews and online assessments have become standard practices, enabling organisations to access a broader range of candidates without geographical constraints. However, the use of AI remains limited, primarily within the technology sector and multinational recruitment firms, such as job platforms or global staffing agencies."