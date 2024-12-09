Booming industries, skills gaps sparking Thai talent war: survey

A shortage of skills coupled with growth in several industries is driving high demand for certain professions in the Thai labour market, according to the 2024 salary survey by Robert Walters.

Positions with high demand include factory managers, operations directors, quality specialists, and research and development (R&D) experts, the survey found.

This demand is highest in expanding industries such as food manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and automotive sectors.

In the human resources (HR) field, positions that involve both people management and business management, such as HR Business Partner (HRBP) and Learning and Development specialists, are in high demand. In the healthcare industry, there is a specific need for marketing and sales specialists to support product marketing and market expansion.