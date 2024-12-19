Unfazed by police lock, farang tourists pull bike away in Phuket

Two western tourists were seen on a video clip pulling away a rented motorcycle locked by police for violating a parking ban on a road in the island province of Phuket.

The clip was posted on Wednesday by a Phuket resident identified by his Facebook account as Somsak Lechai. It has drawn some 120 reactions so far and received over 40 comments.

The clip showed the two western men moving a motorcycle, whose front wheel was locked, along Thawee Wong Road in Tambon Patong of Krathu district while a taxi driver shouted at them, warning the two not to move the bike as it had been locked by the police.