Commerce Minister Pichai heads to Japan to lure investment

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has embarked on a visit to Japan with the aim of attracting significant investment to Thailand.

During his trip, Pichai will meet with key stakeholders, including the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), major Japanese investors, the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The minister expressed confidence in attracting between 20 billion and 30 billion baht worth of new investment, highlighting the strong historical ties between the two nations. Japan has been a major investor in Thailand for more than 50 years, playing a crucial role in the development of the country's industrial base, particularly in the automotive and electronics sectors.

In 2023, Japan was Thailand's third-largest trading partner.

"We are grateful to Japanese investors for recognising Thailand's growth potential and conducive business environment," Pichai said. "The Thai government, led by Prime Minister Patongtarn Shinawatra, and the Ministry of Commerce are fully committed to supporting and facilitating all investments."

Pichai acknowledged the significant contributions of JETRO in promoting trade and investment between the two countries. He also expressed appreciation for JICA's support in improving the quality of Thai bananas, leading to increased exports to Japan. A futures contract for up to 5,000 tonnes of bananas, valued at 100 million baht, has already been signed.



