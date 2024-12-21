Reminder: Don Muang Tollway fee increases 5-10 baht Sunday

Motorists are reminded that fees for Uttaraphimuk Elevated Tollway, also known as Don Muang Tollway, in northern Bangkok will increase by 5-10 baht starting Sunday, December 22.
Route operator Don Muang Tollway Plc announced on Saturday that the price increase is in line with the contract it signed with the Department of Highways on September 12, 2007. The contract term allows toll-fee increases every five years starting on December 22, 2024, and then again on December 21, 2029.
From Sunday, the fee for the Din Daeng-Don Muang section of the tollway will go up by 10 baht, and for the Don Muang-National Memorial section will increase by 5 baht.
Currently the fee starts at 40 baht and is capped at 170 baht, depending on the type of vehicle and distance travelled. The increased fee will not affect the cap, the company said.
Don Muang Tollway starts in Bangkok’s Phaya Thai district and ends in Pathum Thani’s Khlong Luang district, with a combined distance of the two sections of 28.22 kilometres. The elevated tollway provides a faster alternative to the often-congested Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.