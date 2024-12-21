Reminder: Don Muang Tollway fee increases 5-10 baht Sunday

From Sunday, the fee for the Din Daeng-Don Muang section of the tollway will go up by 10 baht, and for the Don Muang-National Memorial section will increase by 5 baht.

Currently the fee starts at 40 baht and is capped at 170 baht, depending on the type of vehicle and distance travelled. The increased fee will not affect the cap, the company said.

Don Muang Tollway starts in Bangkok’s Phaya Thai district and ends in Pathum Thani’s Khlong Luang district, with a combined distance of the two sections of 28.22 kilometres. The elevated tollway provides a faster alternative to the often-congested Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.