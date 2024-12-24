Council of State to decide tomorrow on Kittiratt's BOT board chairmanship

Pakorn Nilprapunt, Secretary-General of the Council of State, clarified today (December 24) the matter regarding Kittiratt Na-Ranong's appointment as the chairman of the Bank of Thailand's board.
He stated that the Council of State is still deliberating and has yet to reach any conclusions. A follow-up meeting is scheduled for December 25, 2024, to finalize the decision.
Pakorn acknowledged that the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) had previously sought legal clarification on the appointment. The Council of State referred the issue to three committees: Committee 1 (Law on Politics and Governance), Committee 2 (Law on Public Administration), and Committee 3 (Law on Public Sector Management), as it is crucial for the country’s economy.
"I don’t know how the news got out claiming the Council of State had already made a decision. The joint committee just met this morning, and there’s no way any information could have leaked from the meeting. Another meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, and we aim to finalize the matter before year-end. I don’t work slowly," Pakorn said.
Regarding key issues, the Ministry of Finance raised two questions: whether Kittiratt holds a political position as the Prime Minister’s Chief Advisor, and whether his role as Chairman of the Committee on Small-Scale Debt Resolution constitutes a political position.
Pakorn stated that the Prime Minister’s Advisor position is not inherently political but should be evaluated based on whether it involves policy-making activities. The advisor role is generally seen as symbolic, often just a title on business cards.
For the Prime Minister’s Chief Advisor position, Pakorn said it must be assessed individually to determine its political nature, beyond the written title.
“When the Ministry of Finance inquired, the Council of State responded directly to the questions asked. We had to consult with representatives in the meeting to understand the nature of the positions. However, everything needs to be concluded swiftly to avoid any issues that could affect the Bank of Thailand,” Pakorn concluded.