Council of State to decide tomorrow on Kittiratt's BOT board chairmanship

Pakorn Nilprapunt, Secretary-General of the Council of State, clarified today (December 24) the matter regarding Kittiratt Na-Ranong's appointment as the chairman of the Bank of Thailand's board.

He stated that the Council of State is still deliberating and has yet to reach any conclusions. A follow-up meeting is scheduled for December 25, 2024, to finalize the decision.

Pakorn acknowledged that the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) had previously sought legal clarification on the appointment. The Council of State referred the issue to three committees: Committee 1 (Law on Politics and Governance), Committee 2 (Law on Public Administration), and Committee 3 (Law on Public Sector Management), as it is crucial for the country’s economy.