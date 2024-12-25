IconSiam plans sustainable fireworks to light up New Year celebrations

IconSiam, the global landmark on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, is introducing spectacular and sustainable fireworks to captivate the world's attention during the New Year celebrations.

As a highlight of the “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025”, the eco-friendly fireworks display stretches over 1,400 metres, visible from up to five kilometres along both river banks. 

The eco-friendly fireworks are produced using Thai sticky rice, which help reduce carbon dioxide emissions and greenhouse gases. The smoke produced from these fireworks is less than that of conventional fireworks.

This environmentally friendly outcome is the result of a collaboration between Thai creative teams and Japanese experts in pyrotechnics, led by master fireworks director Okuchi Yoshimasa.

The fireworks show is presented under the theme “Celebrating the Everlasting Legacy of Siam”, reflecting the vibrant colours and beauty of Thailand’s cultural heritage and wisdom. The show unfolds in six acts, including:

Act 1: Vibrant spectrum of Thai wisdom

Act 2: Rhythm of blossoming nature

Act 3: Luminous jewel of Thai heritage

Act 4: Magical melody of the cosmic symphony

Act 5: Supreme magnificence on the Chao Phraya River

Act 6: Celebrating the everlasting legacy of Siam


The countdown event will be held from December 29–31 at River Park of IconSiam. For event details and conditions for participation, please visit www.iconsiam.com or IconSiam Facebook page.

The festival will also be live broadcast across 18 Thai digital TV channels at 11pm, as well as the shopping mall’s official Facebook and YouTube channels at 5.30pm.

 

