IconSiam plans sustainable fireworks to light up New Year celebrations

As a highlight of the “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025”, the eco-friendly fireworks display stretches over 1,400 metres, visible from up to five kilometres along both river banks.

The eco-friendly fireworks are produced using Thai sticky rice, which help reduce carbon dioxide emissions and greenhouse gases. The smoke produced from these fireworks is less than that of conventional fireworks.

This environmentally friendly outcome is the result of a collaboration between Thai creative teams and Japanese experts in pyrotechnics, led by master fireworks director Okuchi Yoshimasa.