PM checks Bangkok’s bus terminals to ensure travellers’ safety

Paetongtarn then wished all Thais a safe trip home to spend time with their loved ones, while urging motorists to refrain from drinking and take a rest if they are too tired to drive.

The PM made a similar visit on Friday to Bangkok Northern Bus Terminal, also known as Mo Chit 2, in Chatuchak district, where she also advised transport officials to adhere to safety regulations and prepare adequate vehicles for travellers visiting their home towns during the holidays.

The government has announced December 30 as a special holiday, forming a five-day long weekend over the New Year period (December 28-January 1) to encourage domestic travel.

The Transport Ministry estimated that some 17.37 million personal vehicles will travel in and out of metropolitan Bangkok during the period, while more than 17 million trips will be made on public transport including buses, vans, trains, boats, and aeroplanes.