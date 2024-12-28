PM checks Bangkok’s bus terminals to ensure travellers’ safety

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Saturday visited the Bangkok Southern Bus Terminal in Taling Chan district in a bid to ensure the safety of travellers to southern parts of Thailand during the New Year holidays.
“Today we inspected the safety standards of both public vehicles and the drivers, including the shift changes and alcohol testing. This is to ensure every passenger of the highest level of safety,” she said in a social-media post.
Paetongtarn then wished all Thais a safe trip home to spend time with their loved ones, while urging motorists to refrain from drinking and take a rest if they are too tired to drive.
The PM made a similar visit on Friday to Bangkok Northern Bus Terminal, also known as Mo Chit 2, in Chatuchak district, where she also advised transport officials to adhere to safety regulations and prepare adequate vehicles for travellers visiting their home towns during the holidays.
The government has announced December 30 as a special holiday, forming a five-day long weekend over the New Year period (December 28-January 1) to encourage domestic travel.
The Transport Ministry estimated that some 17.37 million personal vehicles will travel in and out of metropolitan Bangkok during the period, while more than 17 million trips will be made on public transport including buses, vans, trains, boats, and aeroplanes.