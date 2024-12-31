Charan Sanitwong overpass to be demolished starting Jan 6

The MRTA advised motorists to use the following alternative routes during the closure.

Borommaratchachonnani Road: Motorists on Ratchaphruek Road heading to Siriraj Hospital can take Borommaratchachonnani Road, then Somdet Phra Pinklao Road, and finally Arun Amarin Road leading to the hospital. This route is also valid when driving in the opposite direction.

Phran Nok Road: Motorists on Ratchaphruek Road heading to Siriraj Hospital, can take Phran Nok Road, then Wang Lang Road leading to the hospital. This path also works on return journeys.

Kaew Ngern Thong Road: Motorists on Liab Thang Rot Fai Taling Chan Road heading to Charan Sanitwong Road can take Chim Plee Road, then Kaew Ngern Thong Road, and enter Soi Charan Sanitwong 35 to reach Sanitwong Road. To get to Siriraj Hospital from here, make a U-turn in front of Makro shopping mall into Phran Nok Road, then take Wang Lang Road to the hospital.

For more information, call (02) 168 3460-8 or visit this facebook page