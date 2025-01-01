Elephant collects ‘tax’ from passing trucks in Chachoengsao

Sanctuary officials have instructed motorists to drive at speeds under 60 km per hour when using the highway in Tha Takiap district of the eastern province. When spotting a wild elephant, motorists should stop the vehicles and let it pass. They should not rev up the engine, flash their headlights or horn, which could agitate wild elephants.

Stopping the car to feed wild animals in the sanctuary area is also prohibited, said an official.

Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary is a protected area at the western extremities of the Cardamom Mountains in Chachoengsao province. The sanctuary area spans 643,750 square metres across five provinces of Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Prachinburi.

Photos by Thiti Wannamontha @NationPhoto