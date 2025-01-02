\"Food Security\" Operation to address global population growth by 1 billion

The United Nations projects that by 2050, the global population will rise to 9.7 billion. To meet the growing food demand, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that global food production must increase by approximately 60%.
Chantanon Wannakejohn, Secretary-General of the Office of Agricultural Economics (OAE), highlighted the Self-Sufficiency Ratio (SSR), an indicator showing the proportion of domestic production relative to the country's consumption needs.
Between 2019 and 2023, Thailand maintained a high level of self-sufficiency in key agricultural products, being a major producer and exporter. However, for certain agricultural goods that do not meet domestic demand, the country relies on imports. These include coffee, animal feed corn, potatoes, soybeans, mung beans, peanuts, onions, and garlic, among others.
OAE has been advancing efforts related to food security under Thailand's Food Management Action Plan Phase 1 (2023–2027). The initiative aims to ensure sustainable food security by efficiently managing resources for food production through the collaboration of all sectors. Currently, the OAE is drafting two key documents: the Action Plan to Reduce Food Loss in the Production Chain (2023–2027) and the Guidelines for Food Safety in Food Donations.
Regarding food security achievements, the OAE has developed a monthly agricultural production calendar at the provincial level to manage food security and nutrition. This calendar provides projected data on agricultural products expected to be harvested each month throughout the planting or production year.
The data includes types and quantities of agricultural, livestock, and fishery products, annual and monthly production, numbers of farmers, cultivated areas, and production forecasts for the following year. This calendar serves various purposes, such as monitoring pest outbreaks, preventing and mitigating natural disasters, and planning marketing strategies.
For 2023, the monthly provincial agricultural production calendar compiled data from local agencies, covering 608 products: 443 crop products, 23 livestock products, and 142 fishery products. Among these, 48 are unique local identity products.
"A draft framework for driving food security at the provincial level is currently under development. Its objectives include reducing the number of food-insecure individuals, minimizing food loss and waste, and enabling provincial agencies to assess local food security situations, formulate responsive strategies, and report their progress to central authorities," Chantanon said.
Draft Action Plan for Reducing Food Loss in the Production Chain (2023–2027), overseen by the Department of Agriculture. This plan aims to minimize food loss throughout the production chain.
Food Safety Guidelines for Food Donations, managed by the Pollution Control Department. This initiative ensures that donated food remains safe and suitable for consumption, providing confidence to both donors and recipients.
Although Thailand has strong production capabilities, food security involves multiple dimensions. The increasing global population presents both opportunities and challenges, requiring Thailand to address food security comprehensively across nearly all aspects.