\"Food Security\" Operation to address global population growth by 1 billion

The United Nations projects that by 2050, the global population will rise to 9.7 billion. To meet the growing food demand, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that global food production must increase by approximately 60%.

Chantanon Wannakejohn, Secretary-General of the Office of Agricultural Economics (OAE), highlighted the Self-Sufficiency Ratio (SSR), an indicator showing the proportion of domestic production relative to the country's consumption needs.

Between 2019 and 2023, Thailand maintained a high level of self-sufficiency in key agricultural products, being a major producer and exporter. However, for certain agricultural goods that do not meet domestic demand, the country relies on imports. These include coffee, animal feed corn, potatoes, soybeans, mung beans, peanuts, onions, and garlic, among others.