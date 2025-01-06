Damnoen Saduak food shop affirms good hygiene after video

The owner of a popular food shop at the famous Damnoen Saduak floating market in Ratchaburi insists the shop cleans its cooking utensils and dishes properly, not just washing them in a canal as seen on a Facebook video clip.

On Sunday, Chaiya Limpapanon, owner of Jeh Now food shop at the market, said the foreign tourist who took the video and raised a question about hygiene at the shop misunderstood the situation and the shop had explained it to her.

The clip showed a female employee of the shop cleaning cooking utensils in the canal. On Friday, a Facebook page, “I Sow Khayi Laek”, shared the clip, saying a foreign tourist recorded it and asked whether Thais washed their dishes this way.