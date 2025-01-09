Industry Minister Oversees Removal of Hazardous Waste in Rayong

Akanat Phrompan, the Minister of Industry, visited Win Process Co., Ltd. in Ban Khai District, Rayong Province, to monitor the progress of addressing illegal industrial waste disposal.
Following the visit, he emphasised the need for the Industrial Factory Department (IFD) to strictly oversee the transportation of 7,000 tonnes of aluminium dross.
The removal of the dross began on 8th January 2025 and will be transported to TPI Polene Public Company in Kaeng Khoi District, Saraburi Province, for proper and scientific disposal.
The IFD assessment revealed a total of approximately 33,800 tonnes of residual waste in the area, comprising:
The disposal of this waste requires significant financial resources and cannot be undertaken simultaneously.
The 7,000 tonnes of aluminium dross was identified as the primary source of odour problems for local residents. Consequently, the Ministry of Industry has applied to the Rayong Provincial Court for the release of 4.9 million Baht deposited by Win Process Co., Ltd.
These funds will be used for the initial disposal of the dross, with completion scheduled for 26th April 2025, aiming to alleviate the suffering of the local community.
Nattapol Rangsitpol, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, stated that the estimated cost of disposing of the aluminium dross, including transportation, is approximately 10,000 Baht per tonne, totalling 70 million Baht.
Through the "Industrial Together" initiative, the Ministry has collaborated with TPI Polene Public Company, which will utilise the dross as a raw material in its cement production process. This involves mixing the dross with alumina and burning it at temperatures exceeding 1,400 degrees Celsius.
TPI Polene possesses a robust environmental management and pollution control system, ensuring safe and environmentally responsible disposal of the dross. This approach not only addresses the concerns of local residents but also significantly reduces government expenditure by over 66 million Baht.
Pornyod Klankrong, Director-General of the Industrial Factory Department, assured the public that the transportation process would prioritise safety. Large bags containing aluminium dross will be loaded onto roll-off trucks registered and authorised for hazardous material transport.
Each truck will carry 17 bags, with 4-5 trucks operating daily, transporting approximately 115 tonnes per day. The entire transportation and disposal process is expected to take around 60 days.
Each roll-off truck will be equipped with a GPS tracking system, and a comprehensive tracking and monitoring system will be implemented for the removal of the dross. Trucks will be covered with plastic sheeting to prevent spillage and leakage.
"We will prioritise the clean-up of chemical waste and burnt waste remnants, particularly substances stored in IBC tanks and big bags outside the buildings. The Ministry will also propose a draft Industrial Waste Management Act to Parliament, which aims to close loopholes and strengthen legal measures for the comprehensive management of industrial and electronic waste. This will prevent illegal activities and enable the timely resolution of such issues, fostering a sustainable balance between economic, social, and environmental factors within the Thai industrial sector," Minister Akanat concluded.