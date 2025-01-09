Industry Minister Oversees Removal of Hazardous Waste in Rayong

The disposal of this waste requires significant financial resources and cannot be undertaken simultaneously.

The 7,000 tonnes of aluminium dross was identified as the primary source of odour problems for local residents. Consequently, the Ministry of Industry has applied to the Rayong Provincial Court for the release of 4.9 million Baht deposited by Win Process Co., Ltd.

These funds will be used for the initial disposal of the dross, with completion scheduled for 26th April 2025, aiming to alleviate the suffering of the local community.

Nattapol Rangsitpol, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, stated that the estimated cost of disposing of the aluminium dross, including transportation, is approximately 10,000 Baht per tonne, totalling 70 million Baht.

Through the "Industrial Together" initiative, the Ministry has collaborated with TPI Polene Public Company, which will utilise the dross as a raw material in its cement production process. This involves mixing the dross with alumina and burning it at temperatures exceeding 1,400 degrees Celsius.

