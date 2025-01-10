Prime Minister prepares Government House for Children\'s Day celebration

During her visit, she toured the activity booths set up for National Children's Day, emphasizing the importance of ensuring safety for all participating children.
On this occasion, the Prime Minister also read greeting cards sent by children and youth nationwide for the New Year and National Children's Day. These cards were displayed as part of an exhibition organized by the Prime Minister's Secretariat. She expressed her gratitude, saying "Thank you for your encouragement, everyone. I send my best wishes back to you all. Develop your potential because every opportunity is a chance to learn and adapt for the future you choose for yourself."
Preparations for the National Children's Day 2025 event at Government House, scheduled for Saturday, January 11, 2025, from 8am to 3pm, are in full swing. Officials have arranged activity booths and tents with contributions from both public and private sectors.
The event, themed "Collaborate, Create, and Plan the Future," offers a variety of activities for children, including:
Visiting the Prime Minister's office and sitting in the Prime Minister's chair at the Thai Khu Fah Building.
Honoring His Majesty the King and Thai monarchs at the Phakdibodin Building.
Testing newsreading skills in Thai and English, and playing the role of government spokesperson at the Naree Samosorn Building.
Participating in special discussions between the Prime Minister and youth representatives from various regions via Zoom at the Santi Maitri Building.
A simulated open zoo, brought by Khao Kheow Open Zoo, will also be featured, including the Moo Deng plush toy for photo opportunities on the lawn in front of the Thai Khu Fah Building.
Children can also enjoy a mascot parade promoting food waste reduction.
Other attractions include a mobile museum and a mobile cinema by the Ministry of Culture, performances by the Joe Louis Puppet Theatre, and an exhibition of six microcars by the Jesada Technik Museum. Musical performances will be presented by the Army Music Division.
Chulalongkorn University will provide educational activities on pet care and rabies prevention, painting, and prize giveaways. The Special Branch Police will offer photo sessions with escort motorcycles, showcase their Black Tiger special operations team, and host BB gun shooting activities.
The Emergency Medical Institute and Rajavithi Hospital will present emergency vehicles and offer first aid training, including CPR demonstrations and sessions on children's medication and proper handwashing techniques.
Children are encouraged to bring reusable bags for gifts, prizes, and souvenirs. Additionally, the Prime Minister will distribute 1,000 cups of ice cream to attendees.
The Children’s Day slogan for 2025, given by the Prime Minister to inspire children and youth across Thailand, is "Every opportunity is a learning experience, ready to adapt for a future of your choice."