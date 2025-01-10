Prime Minister prepares Government House for Children\'s Day celebration

During her visit, she toured the activity booths set up for National Children's Day, emphasizing the importance of ensuring safety for all participating children.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also read greeting cards sent by children and youth nationwide for the New Year and National Children's Day. These cards were displayed as part of an exhibition organized by the Prime Minister's Secretariat. She expressed her gratitude, saying "Thank you for your encouragement, everyone. I send my best wishes back to you all. Develop your potential because every opportunity is a chance to learn and adapt for the future you choose for yourself."

Preparations for the National Children's Day 2025 event at Government House, scheduled for Saturday, January 11, 2025, from 8am to 3pm, are in full swing. Officials have arranged activity booths and tents with contributions from both public and private sectors.