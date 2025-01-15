Thai hearts pour with grief for mourning ‘Hachi of Korat’

According to the post on the Korat page, Moo Daeng is also waiting for its owner who can never return, like Hachi of Japan.

The page said Moo Daeng waited for its owner, who is a homeless man, by lying in front of the 7-Eleven shop in front of Grandma Mo Market in Mueang district of Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The page recounted that Moo Daeg was fed by the homeless man, who appeared to have mental disorder and was dressed like a hermit. He walked around in the neighbourhood begging for food or money enough for the two of them to live their life day by day.

The two often rested at night in front of the 7-Eleven shop.

But the homeless man became seriously ill and died in November last year but Moo Daeng would still lie in wait for him at the same spot.

The owner of the 7-Eleven shop and staff are taking good care of Moo Daeng, bringing it food and cloth on cold nights.

Social networkers commented that someone should adopt the dog as donated food might not be good for its health.

Hachi, also known as Hachikō, was a Japanese Akita dog who became famous for his remarkable loyalty to his owner, Professor Hidesaburō Ueno.

Hachi was born on November 10, 1923, in Odate, Akita prefecture, Japan. In 1924, Ueno, a professor at the University of Tokyo, took Hachi as a pet and brought him to live in Shibuya, Tokyo.

Every day, Hachi would accompany Prof Ueno to Shibuya Station in the morning and then return to the station in the afternoon to greet him when he came home from work.

On May 21, 1925, Prof Ueno suffered a fatal cerebral haemorrhage at the university and never returned to the station.

Despite this, Hachi continued to wait for his master at the station every day, rain or shine, for the next nine years, until his own death on March 8, 1935.

Hachi's story touched the hearts of many people in Japan and around the world, and he became a symbol of loyalty and devotion. A statue of Hachi was erected outside Shibuya Station in 1934, and it remains a popular meeting place for people today.



