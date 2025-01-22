Bangkok closes 53 schools as PM2.5 smog shrouds capital

Bangkok authorities have closed 53 schools after PM2.5 air pollution soared beyond the safe level across the capital and much of the country.

Districts with the highest number of school closures are Bang Phlat with 11, followed by Phasi Charoen (8), and Nong Khaem (6).

The schools were closed on Tuesday and will reopen on Thursday or Friday, depending on air quality, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

City Hall said the affected schools must provide either supplementary classes on weekends or online classes.