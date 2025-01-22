Bangkok closes 53 schools as PM2.5 smog shrouds capital

Bangkok authorities have closed 53 schools after PM2.5 air pollution soared beyond the safe level across the capital and much of the country.
Districts with the highest number of school closures are Bang Phlat with 11, followed by Phasi Charoen (8), and Nong Khaem (6).
The schools were closed on Tuesday and will reopen on Thursday or Friday, depending on air quality, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
City Hall said the affected schools must provide either supplementary classes on weekends or online classes.
PM2.5 levels in Bangkok on Wednesday morning averaged 62.6 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg), according to the BMA’s Air Quality Information Centre – well above the country’s safe limit of 37.5 for the third consecutive day.
The five districts with the highest PM2.5 levels were Nong Khaem (86.2 mcg), Bang Khun Thian (80.2), Phasi Charoen (80), Thawi Watthana (76.3), and Bang Bon (75.8).
The centre advised Bangkokians to wear face masks, avoid spending time outdoors and work from home if possible. People experiencing symptoms such as coughing, eye irritation or trouble breathing should see a doctor, the centre added.
Air pollution in Bangkok is forecast to become more severe until Friday but the situation should improve on Saturday and Sunday, the centre said.
Air quality can be checked daily on the AirBKK application, www.airbkk.com, Line Alert, as well as the Facebook page of the BMA’s Environment Department.