Bangkok hospital bedlam: Foreigner turns violent after waking up

A foreigner, who had been found unconscious on a Bangkok street, went berserk inside a hospital on Wednesday, hitting and kicking several emergency room staff after regaining consciousness.
The incident took place at Sirindhorn Hospital’s emergency room and was captured on the hospital’s security camera.
The CCTV footage was posted on the AgressiveDoctor Facebook page on Wednesday evening, and by Thursday afternoon, it had gained more than 355,000 views, more than 2,000 angry icons and 248 comments from upset Thai Facebook users.
The clip showed the foreigner, who appeared to be a tall and slender African-looking man, hitting and kicking a female nurse until she fell to the floor. He also struck and knocked down a male staff member, before a security intervened and helped subdue the man.
According to the post, the man had been found unconscious in front of Soi Krungthep Kreetha 8 in Bangkok’s Pravet district before being picked up and taken to Sirindhorn Hospital.
Staff in the ER ward eventually managed to sedate the man, so he could be overpowered and taken to Udomsuk Police Station.
On Thursday, police station chief Pol Colonel Somsak Iamsuk said the man’s identity and nationality remained unknown, as he has refused to speak since being detained.
Somsak said the police were coordinating with the Immigration Bureau to verify the man’s nationality and determine if he entered Thailand illegally. Police have taken his photo and are cross-referencing it with the bureau’s database, he said.
Somsak confirmed that a hospital staff member had been injured during the hospital attack, but said police had not yet received reports that an elderly woman had died from shock as speculated on social media.
Sirindhorn Hospital clarified on Thursday that the elderly woman who was in the ER room during the incident had not died. The hospital stated that she had been treated for minor injuries and later discharged.
The foreign man, meanwhile, is currently facing charges of causing a disturbance at a state facility and physically injuring others.