Bangkok hospital bedlam: Foreigner turns violent after waking up

On Thursday, police station chief Pol Colonel Somsak Iamsuk said the man’s identity and nationality remained unknown, as he has refused to speak since being detained.

Somsak said the police were coordinating with the Immigration Bureau to verify the man’s nationality and determine if he entered Thailand illegally. Police have taken his photo and are cross-referencing it with the bureau’s database, he said.

Somsak confirmed that a hospital staff member had been injured during the hospital attack, but said police had not yet received reports that an elderly woman had died from shock as speculated on social media.

Sirindhorn Hospital clarified on Thursday that the elderly woman who was in the ER room during the incident had not died. The hospital stated that she had been treated for minor injuries and later discharged.

The foreign man, meanwhile, is currently facing charges of causing a disturbance at a state facility and physically injuring others.

